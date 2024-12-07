Mason (ankle) was officially placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It was announced earlier in the week Mason would be placed on injured reserve, but the team waited to officially make that move until the end of the week. Isaac Guerendo will get the first crack at filling in for both Mason and Christian McCaffrey (knee), who was also placed on injured reserve following his Week 13 injury, but pass-catching specialist Patrick Taylor also figures to have some role too. San Francisco plucked a couple of known names to at minimum operate as depth given the myriad of injuries to its running backs, with Israel Abanikanda and practice-squad callup Ke'Shawn Vaughn joining the team earlier this week.