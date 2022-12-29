Mason (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After his hamstring tightened up on him last Wednesday, Mason was limited last Thursday before going down as questionable for Saturday's game against the Commanders. He was active Week 16, but he also was contained to 17 snaps on special teams, as Tyrion Davis-Price handled the RB reps that didn't do to Christian McCaffrey. There's a chance Mason takes over the No. 2 role out of the 49ers backfield Sunday at Las Vegas, but he may have to get back to a full session before the end of Week 17 prep in order to do so.