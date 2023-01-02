Mason (hamstring) rushed two times for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 win over Las Vegas.
Mason -- who was limited to special teams due to a hamstring injury last week -- resumed his change-of-pace role behind starter Christian McCaffrey, cashing in one of his two carries for the first touchdown of his career. The undrafted rookie saw significantly-fewer touches than he had previously as San Francisco's No. 2 back, but that was likely the result of head coach Kyle Shanahan leaning on McCaffrey in a tight contest. Assuming his hamstring injury is fully healed, Mason could be in line for a larger workload against the Cardinals on Sunday in a matchup the 49ers should be heavily favored in.