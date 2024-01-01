Mason had two carries for three yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 27-10 win over Washington.

Mason was relegated to third on San Francisco's RB depth chart following the return of Elijah Mitchell (knee) on Sunday. The latter wound up posting a strong rushing line (17-80-1) against the Commanders in relief of Christian McCaffrey (calf). CMC's injury is currently considered minor, but the MVP candidate could still sit out Week 18 with the 49ers already locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In that scenario Mason would slide into the No. 2 role with Mitchell likely serving as the team's lead back to close out the regular season against the Rams.