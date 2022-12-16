Mason rushed four times for 64 yards in Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks.
Mason ripped off a 55-yard run on the 49ers' final drive, stopping one yard short of his first career touchdown so that the team could ice the game. The undrafted rookie actually saw his playing time decrease against Seattle (seven offensive snaps), but he still produced at least 50 rushing yards for the third consecutive week. It is tough to recommend the Georgia Tech product in fantasy when Christian McCaffrey is healthy, but if the latter were to be rested with the NFC West title in hand, then Mason would immediately become a hot asset. For now, expect Mason to serve a similar limited role against Washington next Saturday.