Mason rushed 10 times for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Cowboys. He failed to bring in his lone target as a receiver.

Elijah Mitchell (knee) remained sidelined for the second week in a row, affording Mason the opportunity to continue operating as the team's No. 2 backfield option. The special teams ace wound up playing 13 snaps on offense (18 percent), most of which came in the closing moments of Sunday's lopsided affair. Mason put the final nail in the Cowboys' coffin Sunday when he ripped off a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter for the 49ers' sixth and final touchdown of the contest. The 24-year-old finished as the team's leading rusher, but that had more to do with the crooked score as opposed to his role expanding. Fantasy managers should expect to see a handful of touches from Mason in Week 6 if Mitchell remains sidelined for next Sunday's tilt against Cleveland.