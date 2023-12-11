Mason had four carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and a reception of six yards in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks.

The special teams ace elevated to No. 2 on San Francisco's running back depth chart after Elijah Mitchell (knee) was unable to suit up against the Seahawks. Mason quickly took advantage of the opportunity when he scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage Sunday. His three-yard score came on the heels of an electric 72-yard run from starter Christian McCaffrey, who likely needed a play off to catch his breath after sprinting nearly the length of the field. Mason wound up playing just six snaps on offense (11 percent) and finishing with five combined touches. Even if he is backing up CMC again next Sunday, fantasy managers should not expect more than a handful of touches from the backup against Arizona.