Mason logged 19 snaps on special teams and was not used on offense in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

Mason returned to action after being deployed as a healthy scratch last game, effectively swapping spots on the depth chart with Tyrion Davis-Price (inactive). The 49ers welcomed back Elijah Mitchell (knee) to backup Christian McCaffrey this week, so the rookie wasn't asked to do more than serve on special teams. Mason carries no fantasy value heading into a Week 11 tilt against the Cardinals next Monday.