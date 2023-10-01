Mason is in line to serve as the 49ers' No. 2 running back Sunday against the Cardinals with Elijah Mitchell (knee) listed as questionable but not expected to be active for the contest, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers are also expected to have Tyrion Davis-Price suit up for the first time this season after he was a healthy inactive for the first three games, but he'll likely be ticketed for the No. 3 role while Mason operates as the top backup to lead back Christian McCaffrey. Though McCaffrey should be poised to dominate the snaps and touches while the game is competitive, the 49ers are pegged as two-touchdown favorites by most sportsbooks, meaning that Mason could be in store for plenty of playing time in the event the game turns into a runaway. While both McCaffrey and Mitchell have been available for the first three weeks of the season, Mason's opportunities have been limited almost exclusively to special teams, though he did get three carries late in the 30-12 win over the Giants in Week 3.