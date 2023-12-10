Mason is in line to serve as the No. 2 running back for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Seahawks with Elijah Mitchell (knee) ruled inactive for the contest.

Mason has logged just two carries since Week 6, but he'll be in line to handle any complementary work available behind Christian McCaffrey versus Seattle. Mason has been efficient with his limited opportunities in his second season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry on his 23 totes while also recording a pair of rushing touchdowns and adding a 13-yard reception.