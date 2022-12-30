Mason (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mason only managed 17 snaps on special teams this past Saturday versus the Commanders after his hamstring tightened up on him last Wednesday. With back-to-back capped sessions behind him this week, he doesn't appear to be in the clear on the health front just yet, but Friday's injury report could be the bearer of good news for undrafted rookie. If Mason is able to retake the No. 2 RB role behind Christian McCaffrey (knee) on Sunday in Las Vegas, the former would push fellow first-year player Tyrion Davis-Price back down the depth chart.