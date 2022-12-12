Mason rushed 11 times for 56 yards and was not targeted in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

Mason followed up last week's career high in rushing with another new high-water mark on 11 carries. The undrafted rookie absorbed nearly all of Elijah Mitchell's (knee) carries over the last two weeks, providing some low-end fantasy value for those in deeper formats. Mason is still the clear No. 2 behind workhorse Christian McCaffrey, who went for 153 combined yards and two touchdowns Sunday. Expect the Georgia Tech product to see a similar workload in a soft matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday.