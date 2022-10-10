Mason logged 15 snaps on special teams and did not receive a touch in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers.

The 49ers signed an old friend, Tevin Coleman, to backup Jeff Wilson for the past two weeks, effectively pushing Mason further down the depth chart. It is still unclear what the team's plan for the undrafted rookie is, as they promoted him to the active roster over players with higher pedigree and more experience, only to give him one carry through five active games. Even with San Francisco's backfield decimated by injury, Mason remains a non-factor in his current role on special teams.