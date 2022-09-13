Mason will compete with Tyrion Davis-Price during team practices this week to see who will serve as Jeff Wilson's backup following the announcement that Elijah Mitchell (knee) will miss a minimum of eight weeks, reports.

Barrows added that the two rookies had already been competing in camp, and that is why Davis-Price was a healthy scratch and Mason served as the third active back in Week 1. With the veteran Wilson announced as the starter, he becomes the priority add for those in need of running back help. Traditionally, head coach Kyle Shanahan prefers to use a two-back approach to his run-heavy schemes, so whoever wins this marginally-important job battle could generate some fantasy value over the course of the season.