Matthews signed with the 49ers on Wednesday.

Matthews suited up for the 49ers in Week 7 but was promptly cut, leading to a two-game stint with the Eagles. The 2014 second-round pick struggled with drops, however, hauling in four of 12 targets for 33 scoreless yards. Matthews will get another shot with the Niners, but he'll top out as a rotational wideout.

