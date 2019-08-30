Matthews suited up but did not receive a target in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.

While Matthews didn't receive a target, he was used as a gunner on special teams, a role he hasn't had to serve in the NFL yet, but one he understands could help his chances to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. The 27-year-old has only tallied three catches for 45 yards this preseason, but head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that his low volume is not a problem because the veteran is a "known quantity," according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Matthews appears to be competing with Kendrick Bourne for one of the final receiving spots on the depth chart, but both could theoretically be kept if some combination Dante Pettis (groin), Jalen Hurd (back) and Trent Taylor (foot) are unable to heal up prior to the start of the regular season.