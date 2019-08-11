Matthews caught his only target for a 12-yard gain during Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

Matthews wasn't targeted until the second quarter, which isn't promising considering many of the team's key skill players weren't involved in the contest. He brought in the only ball sent his way, but getting him involved wasn't a priority for the offense. Matthews has a chance to make the team due to a lack of experience in the wideout ranks, but he'll need to make a greater impact next Monday against the Broncos to help make his case.