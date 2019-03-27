Matthews and Kendrick Bourne may compete for playing time at the Z receiver spot in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Matthews did his best work in the slot for Philadelphia, but he also has some experience outside and isn't lacking in size or speed. Shanahan is aiming for competition at each of the three receiver spots, with Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis battling at the X position while Trent Taylor and Richie James duke it out for slot work. The 39-year-old coach had good things to say about Matthews, but Shanahan also acknowledged the possibility of boosting his wide receiver group during the upcoming draft. Matthews may end up fighting just to keep his roster spot, as his one-year contract contains only $300,000 guaranteed, per overthecap.com. The quantity-over-quality approach creates a wide range of potential outcomes for each wide receiver.