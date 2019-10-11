49ers' Jordan Matthews: Expected to be inactive again
Matthews (coach's decision) is expected to remain inactive Sunday against the Rams, Cam Inman of the East Bay Times reports.
Matthews signed with San Francisco during the team's Week 4 bye, but it appears he's still familiarizing himself with the playbook at this points.
