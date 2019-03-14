The 49ers have reached an agreement to sign Matthews, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Matthews is joining a receiving corps chock full of holdovers, including Marquise Goodwin (calf), Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne, Richie James and Trent Taylor. Since putting together three straight 800-plus yards seasons with the Eagles to begin his career, he's fallen short of that threshold, production-wise, between Buffalo and Philadelphia the past two years (582 yards in 24 games). Perhaps coach Kyle Shanahan noticed Matthews' peripherals during that stretch -- 70.3 percent catch rate and 9.1 YPT -- which indicate a salvageable player. Matthews will get an entire offseason to prove he's worthy of sticking in San Francisco for the 2019 campaign.