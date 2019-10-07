Matthews (coach's decision) will not be available to debut with the 49ers on Monday.

Matthews signed with the 49ers during their bye week. He is replacing Jalen Hurd (back) in the receiving corps. While the 27-year-old sports a decent resume, he is likely going to have to earn his way into a bigger role going forward.

