49ers' Jordan Matthews: Joins 49ers
The 49ers signed Matthews to a contract Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Matthews is expected to replace rookie Jalen Hurd (back), who's headed to injured reserve, on the 53-man roster. The 27-year-old wideout boasts a decent resume and could have limited fantasy value in deep formats, but it's difficult to imagine him becoming a reliable weekly option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...