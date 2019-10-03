Play

The 49ers signed Matthews to a contract Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Matthews is expected to replace rookie Jalen Hurd (back), who's headed to injured reserve, on the 53-man roster. The 27-year-old wideout boasts a decent resume and could have limited fantasy value in deep formats, but it's difficult to imagine him becoming a reliable weekly option.

