Matthews left coach Kyle Shanahan with a good impression after training camp, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "[Matthews] had a hell of a camp," Shanahan said. "He was very consistent in OTAs and training camp. I've got a lot of confidence in Jordan and know we can win with him"

It sounds like Matthews is on track for a roster spot, earning serious praise from Shanahan after working with the first-team offense in Monday's preseason win over Denver. The 49ers entered camp with eight viable candidates for jobs at wide receiver, but the competition eases up a bit with Trent Taylor (foot) looking doubtful for the start of the regular season. Matthews and Deebo Samuel may be battling for the No. 3 job behind Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin, though it's also possible Shanahan deploys a deeper rotation to keep a bunch of wide receivers involved. It'll be tough to get an exact read on the plan before Week 1.