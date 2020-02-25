49ers' Jordan Matthews: No receptions in 2019
Matthews did not receive a target in his lone appearance with San Francisco in 2019.
Matthews signed with the 49ers to help bolster a thin receiving unit, but he was unable to crack the 53-man roster until late in the season when he was active for just one contest. The 27-year-old experienced early success with Philadelphia when he was healthy enough to play, so he could earn another shot with a club as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
