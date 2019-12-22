Play

Matthews (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's matchup with the rams.

Matthews signed with the 49ers on Dec. 11 but didn't see game action in Week 15. There will likely need to be another injury within the receiving corps for the 27-year-old to receive a chance on gamedays.

