Matthews suffered a torn ACL on Monday and will be placed on injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Matthews suffered the injury on a route without sustaining any contact. He was a history of knee issues that derailed his development in the early stages of his career, and he'll now be forced to sit out the entirety of the 2022 season. Matthews was considered to have a strong chance to make the 49ers' roster prior to the injury.