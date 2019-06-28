Matthews had his moments during June minicamp, facing decreased competition for reps with rookies Deebo Samuel (hip) and Jalen Hurd (knee) unavailable, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The rookies are expected to return for training camp, potentially putting Matthews on the roster bubble. His one-year, $2 million contract includes just $300,000 guaranteed, and he signed the deal before the 49ers used a second-round pick on Samuel and a third-round selection on Hurd. With Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Richie James also in the mix, San Francisco has eight wide receivers that can make a solid case for a roster spot.