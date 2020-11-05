The 49ers activated Reed (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Reed's return provides some much-needed aid to the 49ers' pass-catching corps, which will be missing all of George Kittle (foot), Deebo Samuel (hamstring, reserve/COVID-19 list), Brandon Aiyuk (reserve/COVID-19 list), Kendrick Bourne (reserve/COVID-19 list), Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee). The absence of Kittle in particular -- perhaps for the remainder of the season -- should open up plenty of volume in the passing game for Reed moving forward, but the 30-year-old isn't a lock to take on a major workload as he returns from the left knee sprain that has sidelined him since Sept. 27. David Lombardi of The Athletic speculates that Reed could be on an unspecified "pitch count" Thursday, though the tight end should be a preferred target for quarterback Nick Mullens on whatever snaps he does end up playing.