Coach Kyle Shanahan said Reed may be out 6-to-8 weeks due to a left knee sprain, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Reed was nicked up twice during Sunday's win versus the Giants, suffering an ankle injury first before being knocked out for good with the knee injury. The 49ers placed Reed on IR on Monday, and while he can technically be activated as of Oct. 25 to play at New England, it appears his absence will extend into November. Meanwhile, the team will evaluate top tight end George Kittle at Wednesday's practice to determine if a return Week 4 against the Eagles is possible. If not, Ross Dwelley will assume the role of No. 1 TE in San Francisco in the short term.