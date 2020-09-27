site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-jordan-reed-exits-sundays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Jordan Reed: Exits Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reed was forced out of Sunday's game against the Giants with an ankle injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Yet another injury for the 49ers, who are already without star tight end George Kittle (knee) this week. Next up for the team's looks at the position are Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read