Reed caught seven of eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Jets.

Reed put on his best George Kittle (knee) impression, leading the team in targets and catches as the starting tight end with Kittle inactive. He did well to toe the sideline and dive for the pylon for an 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then added a four-yard score just before halftime. Kittle's expected to return in Week 3 and push Reed back into a lesser role, but this performance shows that Reed's capable of stepping up should Kittle need to miss any additional time. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo exited at halftime with an ankle injury, and the entire 49ers' passing game will be tough to trust despite a favorable matchup against the Giants next week if Garoppolo can't go.