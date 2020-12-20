Reed caught two of five targets for 18 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.

Reed got off to a promising start as he got his team on the board with a five-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He later added a 13-yard reception but was unable to haul in any more passes and finished with another modest yardage total. Meanwhile, George Kittle (foot) is pushing to return for the final two games of the season, but it remains to be seen if he's activated, given the 49ers' 5-9 record. If not, Reed would once again serve as the top tight end next Saturday against the Cardinals.