Reed had his left knee examined on the sideline during the second quarter of Sunday's game versus the Giants, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It was the second time Reed left the contest after having his left ankle or foot looked at in the first quarter. As the 49ers went to the locker room at halftime, he walked slowly with his teammates, per Chan. If Reed eventually is ruled out, the team will be down to Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner at tight end.