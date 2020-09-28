The 49ers placed Reed (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Reed suffered a pair of left leg injuries during Sunday's win against the Giants, the latter of which has been determined to be a sprained knee. The issue will force him to miss at least the next three games, making his next chance to suit up Oct. 25 at New England. Elsewhere in the 49ers' group of tight ends, George Kittle has missed the last two contests due to an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his left knee, and it's unclear yet if he'll be able to return this Sunday versus the Eagles. In Week 3, Ross Dwelley filled in for both of them, catching all four passes for 49 yards.