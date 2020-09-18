Reed is in line for an elevated workload after George Kittle (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Jets, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

In the midst of playing 61 of 62 snaps on offense in the 49ers' season-opening loss to the Cardinals, Kittle suffered a sprained left knee. Meanwhile, Reed logged 10 such snaps, Ross Dwelley got seven, and Charlie Woerner was on the field for one. Due to Reed's known history of concussions, he's somewhat of a risky play, but he did gather in both of his targets for 12 yards in his first game with San Francisco.