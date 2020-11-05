The 49ers are expected to activate Reed (knee) from injured reserve prior to Thursday's contest against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 49ers opened up Reed's 21-day practice window last Wednesday, and coach Kyle Shanahan implied the tight end would have been limited at Tuesday's practice if he was required to be listed on the injury report, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. If Reed bumps to the active roster, he'll fill in some of the void left behind by George Kittle, who may miss most of the rest of the season due to a broken cuboid bone in his foot.