Reed (knee) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, but was limited to just one reception (two targets) for three yards in a 34-17 loss to Green Bay.

The 49ers were starving for any receiving help they could get their hands on, but the coaching staff opted to play it safe with the oft-injured tight end (just 13 offensive snaps). Reed could see his production ramp up exponentially following the news that George Kittle (ankle) will miss an extended period of time. Ross Dwelley is still considered the starting tight end in Kittle's absence, but Reed is the superior receiver and could end up putting up better fantasy numbers even if he has to share snaps. Consider the 30-year-old a speculative add heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Saints.