The 49ers and Reed reached an agreement on a one-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The rich get richer, but the addition of Reed comes with significant caveats. First and foremost, he has seven documented concussions on his medical chart and hasn't played a snap since Week 14 of the 2018 season. He finally cleared the protocol for head injuries this past February, only to be cut loose by Washington -- the sole organization he's ever known -- one day later. If he can stay healthy -- a big if -- Reed has some upside in an offense that doesn't have much experience at tight end behind George Kittle. For his career, Reed holds per-game averages of 81-830-6 on 110 targets.