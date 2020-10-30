Reed (knee) could be treated as a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Seattle, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers' other players returning from injured reserve are more likely to play, Keiana Martin of the team's official website reports.

Shanahan was referring to RB Tevin Coleman (knee) and CB K'Waun Williams (knee), both of whom were designated to return from injured reserve and participated in practice this week. Reed followed the same plan, but his lengthy medical history could inspire a more cautious approach. Plus, he might only see a few targets per game once he's ready, as George Kittle has been healthy for the past month.