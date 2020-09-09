Reed was one of four tight ends retained on the 49ers' 53-man roster heading into the 2020 season.

Reed's football career was in question after suffering his seventh concussion in Washington last season, but a healthy training camp in San Francisco has the tight end ready for the second act of his career. The 30-year-old will be a backup for the first time since his rookie season, but the reduced role could help keep the veteran away from the medical tent. George Kittle is the clear top dog amongst the four tight ends on the roster, but head coach Kyle Shanahan likes to come out in 12 personnel often (two tight ends on the field). Reed's elite route running and hands -- along with his mediocre blocking -- could also result in the receiver lining up off the line more often, especially with the 49ers' wide receiver corps looking questionable heading into Week 1. Reed could join the likes of Dallas Goedert and O.J. Howard as backup tight ends with some fantasy upside this season.