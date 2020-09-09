Reed survived the 49ers' final roster cutdown and will be one of four tight ends on San Francisco's 53-man unit heading into Sunday's season opener versus the Cardinals.

Reed's football career was in question after he suffered his seventh documented concussion last season, but a healthy training camp in San Francisco has the tight end ready to resume playing. The 30-year-old will be a backup for the first time since his rookie season, but the reduced role could help keep the veteran away from the medical tent. George Kittle is the clear top dog among the four tight ends on the roster, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has shown a proclivity for two tight-end sets in the past. Reed's elite route running and hands -- along with his mediocre blocking -- could also result in the him lining up in slot or out wide more often, especially with the 49ers' receiver corps looking questionable heading into Week 1. Reed could join the likes of Dallas Goedert and O.J. Howard as backup tight ends with some fantasy upside this season.