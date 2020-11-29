site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Jordan Reed: Playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
at
2:39 pm ET 1 min read
Reed (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
Reed was held out Thursday and Friday due to an illness, but it won't impact his ability to suit up Week 12. In two contests with George Kittle (foot) on injured reserve, Reed has totaled six catches (on eight targets) for 65 yards.
