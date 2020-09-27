site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Jordan Reed: Returns to game
Reed (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Giants, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Good news for the banged up 49ers, who are already without star tight end George Kittle (knee) this week. Reed should thus remain a key target for QB Nick Mullens in Week 3.
