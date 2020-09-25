Reed will have another opportunity to fill in for George Kittle (knee), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Reed played only 46 percent of offensive snaps in last week's 31-13 win over the Jets, but he ran a route on 63 percent of the QB dropbacks and finished with a 7-50-2 receiving line on a team-high eight targets. He should be a big part of the passing game again, though it'll be Nick Mullens starting at quarterback this week, rather than Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle).