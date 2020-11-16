Reed caught five of six targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Reed finished second on the team in targets, catches and receiving yards as he delivered his best output of the season in the latter category. He made an excellent one-handed catch on a low throw and demonstrated his still considerable ability on another couple of grabs. Reed should have plenty of chances to contribute as long as George Kittle (foot) is sidelined, which could be until late in the season. He'll rest up over the upcoming bye before presumably serving as the team's top tight end in the next game against the Rams.