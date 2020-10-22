Reed (knee) was seen sprinting on a side field at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Reed fared well as a George Kittle placement Weeks 2 and 3, combining for nine catches (on 14 targets) for 73 yards and two touchdowns. In the second contest, though, he sprained his left knee and was given a prognosis of 6-to-8 weeks to recover. If he follows the early end of that timetable, Reed will be sidelined through Week 9. That said, the fact he's progressed to sprinting may mean he's further ahead in his recovery than expected. Still, the 49ers have yet to open his 21-day window to return to action.