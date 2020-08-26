Reed took part in his first padded practice with the 49ers on Tuesday.

Reed apparently got off to a strong start with his new club, looking sharp on routes and making a couple of tough catches in practice. The 30-year-old is coming off his seventh career concussion (in addition to a myriad of other injuries), but he looked healthy enough for Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area to add him back onto his mid-camp 53-man roster projection. Reed will not be a starting tight end for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2013, so a lack of snaps behind George Kittle can be added to an inability to stay healthy as reasons why Reed won't have much fantasy value heading into the 2020 season. That said, head coach Kyle Shanahan regularly deploys two tight end formations, so Reed should see more action than a typical backup tight end.