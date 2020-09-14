Reed caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Arizona.

Reed had a pedestrian debut with his new club, but none of San Francisco's receivers ended up with more than four catches. The 30-year-old is no longer an every-down starter due to his injury history and the presence of star tight end George Kittle. The latter actually suffered a leg injury in this one, so Reed could find himself in a favorable fantasy situation against the Jets next week if his teammate is unable to heal up by Sunday.