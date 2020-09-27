The 49ers ruled Reed (knee/ankle) out of Sunday's contest versus the Giants, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Reed performed admirably Week 2 against the Jets in place of George Kittle (knee), hauling in seven of eight passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns. That said, Reed was in and out during the first half of Sunday's game, having his left ankle examined first before his left knee forced him out for good. He'll finish with two catches (on six targets) for 23 yards. For the rest of the 49ers' Week 3 tilt, Ross Dwelley will serve as the team's No. 1 tight end.