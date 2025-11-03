Watkins hauled in his only target for 19 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants.

Watkins nabbed another reception in his second appearance of the season after injuries delayed the start of his professional career. The fourth-round rookie logged just eight snaps on offense (12 percent), a role too small for anyone to generate fantasy value in. Head coach Kyle Shanahan historically has not trusted rookie receivers in larger roles, so Watkins' snap count should remained capped against the Rams next Sunday.